Russia, Uganda talk energy cooperation, use of nuclear technologies, says Lavrov

ENTEBBE /Uganda/, July 26. /TASS/. Russia and Uganda have discussed promising ideas for cooperation in the energy sector and the use of nuclear technologies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following a visit to Uganda on Tuesday.

"Today, we discussed issues related to our economic cooperation. There are promising ideas for areas such as energy, geological exploration, mining, science, telecommunications, cybersecurity and agriculture, projects related to cooperation in the use of nuclear technologies in medicine and agriculture, as well as cooperation in the launch of a Ugandan satellite to Earth orbit," he pointed out.

According to Lavrov, Russia and Uganda agreed to consider the possibility of establishing a joint laboratory to combat epidemics.

The Russian top diplomat emphasized that the parties intend to work out the issues before the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, scheduled to take place in October 2022.

In addition, Lavrov emphasized that October 13, 2022, would mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between Russia and Uganda. "We agreed to celebrate it in a fitting manner," Lavrov said.