Russia’s shelves e-visa plans, says diplomat

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Moscow currently has no plans to launch an e-visa service for foreign nationals due to the unfriendly actions of European countries, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department Ivan Volynkin said in an interview with TASS.

He pointed out that EU countries had partially suspended visa waiver agreements in March 2022, tightening their approach to the issuance of visas to Russians.

"When putting together a response to these openly unfriendly actions, we particularly took into account the fact that most countries whose citizens are eligible to receive e-visas are in Europe, so a decision was made that, regardless of whether the government order number 635-r remains in effect or not (the document banned the issuance of e-visas to foreign nationals due to the coronavirus pandemic - TASS), we would continue monitor the international situation without opening a website for e-visa processing," the diplomat noted. Volynkin also explained that logistics issues and high airline ticket prices were the main obstacles preventing foreigners from visiting Russia rather than the process of getting visas.

"For instance, the number of visas issued to EU citizens in the first four months of 2022 was 20 times lower than the same period in 2019," he went on to say. "So, let’s be frank: even if the e-visa service is launched, the number of foreign citizens' visits to Russia, including tourist trips, should not be expected to dramatically increase in the near future," Volynkin stressed.

"However, we plan to report to [our] country’s authorities on the issue so that a decision can be made on whether to start the implementation of the unified e-visa project in the coming months," the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department added.