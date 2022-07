MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a meeting on Tuesday during the Russian top diplomat’s African tour.

"In Entebbe, a meeting was held between Sergey Lavrov and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Uganda was a third stop on Lavrov’s tour of African countries.