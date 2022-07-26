Diplomat assures contacts with US State Department on visa issues continue

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Contacts between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department on visa issues and normalization of the work of the two countries’ diplomatic missions continues, Russian Foreign Ministry Consular Department head Ivan Volynkin told TASS in an interview.

"In spite of the fact that the US Embassy in Moscow has announced the suspension of the issuance of most categories of visas from May 12, 2021, contacts between Russian and American diplomatic missions on visa issues, including on the topic of the normalization of the work of the two countries' diplomatic missions continue," the diplomat said.

According to Volynkin, the agreement on simplification of visa formalities for the US and Russian citizens signed in 2011 by the two countries remains in full force and effect. It "allows Russian citizens to apply for American visas at the US diplomatic missions and consular offices of located in third countries".