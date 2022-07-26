Russian embassy in US slams State Department's statements on Moscow’s isolation 'baseless'

WASHINGTON, July 26. /TASS/. The US State Department’s statements about Russia’s growing isolation don’t withstand criticism and are triggered by US officials’ ‘inflamed imagination’, the Russian Embassy in the US said on Monday.

"We paid attention to the statement of the State Department’s press office that our country is allegedly becoming an "outcast", and Russian contacts are aimed at "controlling the onslaught of outrage" against us," the Russian diplomatic mission said in a message published on its Telegram channel.

"Baseless statements do not stand up to criticism. The Russian leadership is actively involved in international affairs. Another confirmation of this is the busy schedule of the African tour of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the diplomats stressed.

"Attempts to present our country as an isolated one are caused by the "inflamed imagination" of US officials who are increasingly losing touch with reality," the embassy pointed out. "It is noteworthy that the soaked in Russophobia desire of the US State Department to distort the actual picture of events causes confusion not only among us, but also among the American media," the diplomats added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on a working visit to Uganda on Monday.

This country is the third destination on the Russian top diplomat’s tour of Africa. Before that, he has visited Egypt and the Republic of the Congo. He will also visit Ethiopia before July 28.