UN chief signs memorandum on Russia-UN cooperation on Russian food supplies

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has signed a memorandum on cooperation between Russian and the United Nations on supplies of agricultural products from Russia to global markets, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

"Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu met with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres who signed a memorandum on cooperation between Russia and the United Nations on assistance in supplying Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets," it said.

According to the ministry, before signing the document, the United Nations chief noted Shoigu’s great experience in peacekeeping operations, including in the South Caucasus. Guterres stressed the importance of resolving the problem of exports of Russian grain to the world markets.

Talks on creating a grain corridor between military delegations from Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine, and representatives of the United Nations were held in Istanbul on July 13. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said after the meeting that it had helped to make a major step on the path of ensuring safe and reliable export of food from Ukraine via the Black Sea. On July 15, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the participants in the Istanbul talks had basically supported Russia’s proposals.