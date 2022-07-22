Lawmaker says EU put itself in trap of spiraling sanctions

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Konstantin Kosachev, a Federation Council deputy speaker, on Friday said the EU, when introducing new sanctions, seeks to minimize damage to itself as the main objective, making these restrictions look preposterous.

"The EU has driven itself into a trap of spiraling sanctions, when it is necessary to impose something all the time for everybody to see, but there are fewer and fewer levers. If the point of throwing a boomerang increasingly boils down to minimizing damage to themselves, then it looks even more preposterous," he said on Telegram.

He said that the seventh package targets the Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo), the youth organization Yunarmiya. "These are now the "enemies" of the European Union. But The Wall Street Journal reported that EU authorities rejected the proposal to impose sanctions against the Russian titanium-producing corporation VSMPO-Avisma. Because titanium is something Europe needs, just like food and fertilizers. They even relax things for certain banks. Because they understand that the backlash can be more painfully than the economy and, more importantly, the public can withstand," Kosachev said.

He said he believes it was cynical of top EU diplomat Josep Borrell to say that EU sanctions will not stop the war in Ukraine in a short time, but they should create many economic problems for Russia. "That means they are not only well aware that won’t stop hostilities and reduce casualties, but they also don’t even see it as a goal in principle. On the contrary, the more people die in Ukraine, the longer it will be possible to motivate voters in Europe to tolerate the suicidal effect of sanctions," the lawmaker said.

He said government crises in some European countries are increasingly evidence that this tool is performing increasingly worse. "But, what difference does it make if the "holy" goal is to create many economic problems for Russia. For the sake of that, a couple of prime ministers can be spared," Kosachev said.

The EU’s official journal published a resolution on Thursday to impose sanctions, as part of the seventh package of restrictions on Russia, on Sberbank, Russky Mir Foundation, Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Support Foundation, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, actors Sergey Bezrukov and Vladimir Mashkov, Vladimir Rogov, some defense and security officials, lawmakers, and Crimean officials.