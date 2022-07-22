Putin discusses international agenda with Security Council

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The international agenda and the results of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s trips are to be discussed at an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We will discuss some issues on the international agenda today. But first I wanted to ask [Foreign Minister] Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov to talk about the results of his trips abroad," the president said, "I have read your written reports, but I would ask you to share with your colleagues the results and impressions of your trips," Putin added.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, Deputy Head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Presidential Administration Head Anton Vaino, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.

On July 8, Lavrov participated in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali. The top diplomat also held a series of bilateral meetings there. Also, during his trip abroad in early July, the Russian minister visited Mongolia and Vietnam, where he held talks with his counterparts and was received by senior government officials.