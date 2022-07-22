Putin and Lukashenko discuss international agenda — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in a telephone conversation discussed international topics, taking into account the Russian leader's recent contacts with heads of other states, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

"An exchange of views on a number of topics on the international agenda was held in view of Vladimir Putin's recent contacts with foreign leaders, including in Tehran," the report said.

Putin visited Tehran on July 19, where he took part in several rounds of bilateral talks and the summit of the Astana troika (Russia, Iran, Turkey, who the guarantors of the Syrian peaceful settlement).

In addition, Putin and Lukashenko touched on bilateral topics in their conversation. "They considered topical issues of bilateral cooperation with a focus on the implementation of specific mutually beneficial projects in the trade and economic sphere," the Kremlin said.

The leaders also confirmed their commitment to further strengthening of Russian-Belarusian relations of partnership and alliance. It was agreed to continue regular dialogue at the highest level.