Kremlin says addition to unfriendly countries list entails lowering level of contacts

"Naturally, being put on the unfriendly countries list entails a lowering of the level of contacts. This is a government's matter; it is the government that makes such a decision. And it is simply linked to the unfriendly manifestations of these states," Peskov said in reply to a request to comment on the expansion of the list, which became known earlier on Friday.

The Kremlin spokesman did not rule out that such unfriendly states could face other consequences besides restrictions on hiring personnel for their diplomatic missions on Russian territory. "This is related to restrictions on recruitment of personnel for consular and diplomatic institutions. There may be other consequences for these countries, of course," he said when asked whether the expansion of the list, for example, would lead to visa problems with the countries that were included in it.

The Russian Cabinet press service reported earlier on Friday that Greece, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Croatia were on the list of the countries unfriendly to Russia.

The list approved by the government is not final and may be expanded, taking into account the ongoing hostile actions of foreign states against Russian missions abroad.