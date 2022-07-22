Russia appreciates African nations’ balanced position on Ukraine, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates African nations’ balanced position on developments in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for African media outlets, published on the Foreign Ministry’s website ahead of Lavrov’s visit to the continent.

The top diplomat pointed out that Russia’s African partners "don’t approve overt attempts by the US and its European satellites to dictate their will to others and impose their model of a unipolar world on the international community."

"We appreciate the balanced position of African nations on developments in and around Ukraine," Lavrov stressed. He noted that despite unprecedented external pressure, African countries had not joined sanctions on Russia. "Such an independent policy deserves great respect," the Russian foreign minister concluded.