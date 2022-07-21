Russian delegation’s chief at UN General Assembly meeting to be named later — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. A representative of Russia, selected to lead the country’s delegation at the UN high-level week next month, would be announced later, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We will inform you when we make a decision in this regard," Peskov told journalists in response to a question on who would be at the helm of the delegation.

Presidential Spokesman Peskov also told journalists that a decision on the final composition of Russia’s delegation at the UN General Assembly should be expected by September.