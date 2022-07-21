Diplomat lambasts West’s failed theory of exporting democracy to Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 21./TASS/. Ukrainian troops are in dire straits in spite of assistance from the West, and domestic political turbulence is mounting, while the West’s concept of exporting democracy has failed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"Despite assistance from the West, the situation of the Ukrainian armed units in the combat zone is getting worse day by day," the diplomat noted. "Domestic political turbulence in Kiev is mounting. The authorities have stepped up the fight against dissent," she went on to say.

"The Western concept has failed once more, and the theory of exporting democracy has again proved unviable," Zakharova stressed.

According to the diplomat, what happened to Ukraine is "the best example of exporting democracy the Western way, when from the point of view of Cold War-minded ideologists, recipes were developed to set Ukraine along a turbo process to turn the nation into a Western-oriented in their understanding, NATO-centric country, professing liberalism in all its manifestations within a couple of years," she said.

"The price [of democratization] turned out to be a high one. A ruined state and ruined lives," the spokeswoman stressed. "We are not just talking about those killed, but also about generations in Ukraine exhausted from the incessantly changed regimes by the West and the politicians, who all have passports, residence permits, extended visas, and so on available, but do not know what state they actually serve," Zakharova said.