Russia and Hungary to seek solutions for cooperation regardless of sanctions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia and Hungary intend to seek and find solutions to continue cooperation regardless of Western sanctions, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

"We are not interested in seeing such things (sanctions - TASS) interfere with our cooperation, and we will seek and find solutions that will make our cooperation on all tracks independent of such follies and attempts to punish," he said.

"The openly Russophobic policy pursued by Washington" is hindering the development of practical cooperation between the two countries, Lavrov noted. "This policy implies an unrestrained buildup of sanctions without a sober analysis of their consequences for the countries that impose these sanctions," the top diplomat added.