EU’s self-imposed mess from anti-Russia policy to worsen, says diplomat

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The European Union’s problems, incurred thanks to its incessant policy of anti-Russian sanctions, will bring down the continent even further, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"A downturn in the situation over the EU’s decisions to extend its anti-Russian policy is obvious," Zakharova said. "Unfortunately, it will be getting worse as time goes by."

Zakharova said the EU resorts to sanctions against Russia that are met eventually with counter moves, because Brussels acts on orders from Washington via Euro-Atlantic organizations.