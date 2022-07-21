Lavrov says sad to see EU following path indicated by US

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The European Union is blindly following the path indicated by the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at a joint news conference following talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

"It saddens me to see the EU following, in fact, the path indicated by the United States, [they] say that the West must be united: not a step backward, not a step left-right - only forward, wherever the senior comrade indicates," he said.

"I can only wish the European Union to overcome the current difficulties," Lavrov continued, "No one is interested in having crises in Europe."

The Foreign Minister expressed support for countries that "insist that their policies will be determined by their national interests, that they do not want to lose their national identity, their culture, their religion, their traditions, including the traditions of raising children in families."

"I very much hope that this fair desire, an absolutely natural desire, will prevail and will be respected. That is what is most important now," the minister concluded.