Diplomat blasts Italy’s meddling accusations against Moscow

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Accusations against Russia of trying to influence domestic political processes in Italy are unfounded and untenable, Moscow does not interfere in others' affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"When Italian officials link domestic political reshuffles with Russia and its foreign policy, we are, frankly, shocked," she said, "Italy’s accusations that certain [Russian] politicians have provoked destabilization in the country are unfounded and untenable. They simply have no evidence".

The diplomat recalled that Russia has always perceived Italy as a sovereign, independent country, and "if it is not perceived that way somewhere, then it certainly has nothing to do with Russia."

"Russia does not interfere and has never interfered in the domestic affairs of other foreign countries, while many Western countries openly declare that it is to their advantage some political force or another wins in country," Zakharova stressed, "This does not apply to our country's political culture. We never do that. We always talk about interacting with the country and with the people on the basis of agreements and understandings that we have."