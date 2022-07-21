Brussels' policy deepens dividing lines in Europe — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Brussels' desire to isolate itself from Russia and from the rest of the world deepens "dividing lines in Europe" and does not meet the interests of EU citizens and contacts between nations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"The Brussels’ dead-end policy towards self-isolation from Russia and from the rest of the world only deepens the already deep dividing lines in Europe that are being created by certain forces, and this hardly meets the vital interests of citizens of the European Union countries, human contacts with citizens of our country, since artificial obstacles are being put in the way of this," she said.

Zakharova added that restrictions on the issuance of visas to citizens of Russia, triggered by the EU, are restrictions on freedom of movement and visa discrimination. She reiterated that the agreement on the facilitation of visa issuance was partially suspended by the European Union, and the European Commission's clarifications were published in the wake, which call for biased consideration of any visa applications from Russian citizens, as a result of which some EU member states have completely stopped accepting visa applications from Russian nationals.

In the EU’s new military-political doctrine"Strategic Compass approved in March, the compass needle has finally shifted towards confrontation with Russia, the diplomat stressed.