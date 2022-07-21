Moscow sees no summit of UN Security Council’s five permanent members on horizon

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Convening a summit of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council is not currently being considered, however, the proposal is still on the table, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We cannot see convening a summit of the five [permanent members of the UN Security Council] possible now, however, the proposal is still on the table, and we could return to it when the West regains senses," Zakharova said.

The Russian diplomat recalled that in January 2020 President Vladimir Putin called for a serious dialogue involving the permanent members of the UN Security Council to address "the principles of cooperation in international affairs and ways to deal with the most pressing issues facing humankind as well as preserving peace and strengthening regional security globally."

"Early this year, when Washington and NATO’s Brussels refused to discuss Russia’s proposals on security guarantees, it became clear that our Western partners preferred the path towards confrontation and conflict to dialogue, despite the fact that talks between the leading global powers are now in demand like never before," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman said Russia had always been pushing for solutions based on talks and diplomacy between major global countries, especially when in crisis.