Diplomat slams Kiev's statements about plans to destroy Black Sea Fleet

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Statements by representatives of the Kiev regime about plans to ‘destroy the Black Sea Fleet’, ‘de-occupy Crimea’, and use long-range missiles on Russian territory are odious and aggressive, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We drew attention to a statement by Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Vladimir Gavrilov about the Kiev regime's plans to destroy the Russian Black Sea Fleet and de-occupy Crimea, as well as the words of National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov about the intention to fire long-range missiles for the HIMARS received from the US on Russian territory, including the Crimean peninsula. No less odious and aggressive are the statements of [Dmitry] Kuleba, the so-called foreign minister of the Kiev regime. He continues to live the pipe dream of Russia's military defeat and rejects even the hypothetical possibility of peace talks," she said.

Zakharova called Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov's calls for Western arms deliveries similarly odious. "He simply openly admitted that Ukraine is a testing ground and invited foreign arms manufacturers to test them in real combat conditions against the Russian army. Does the defense minister of the Kiev regime have no idea that Ukrainian citizens, Ukrainians, are fighting in the Ukrainian armed forces? <...> He has no idea that these weapons will be tested on them, that they will become the guinea pigs on which NATO will test weapons, first of all American. What are you doing to your people, representatives of the Kiev regime? You have destroyed the Ukrainian statehood, you have destroyed the modern Ukraine. Now you are simply destroying the people of Ukraine, and you need more and more weapons for that," the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the diplomat, the Kiev regime's aggressive rhetoric is aimed at a Western audience and is a practice of the tasks set by the West.