Diplomat lauds Russia’s ‘successful’ peacekeeping mission in Transnistria

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The peacekeeping mission in Transnistria as of today is one of the world’s most successful peacekeeping operations in spite of all speculation, Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department, said on Thursday.

"Contrary to all speculation, the peacekeeping mission to this day has remained one of the most successful in international peacekeeping practice. It ensures the continuation of a peaceful dialogue between Chisinau and Tiraspol in the face of problems that exist due to the stagnation of the 5+2 negotiation process," he said at a roundtable discussion called ‘Russia's participation in the peacekeeping operation in Transnistria’. Thirty years of peace and stability in the region’ in the Federation Council.

The diplomat noted that Moscow believes that the mission should continue in the same format which it has been functioning under for the last 30 years. "The mandate of the peacekeeping operation clearly links the duration of Russia’s participation in it to reaching political agreements between the parties," he added. "And as you know, unfortunately, there is still a long way to go before that," he noted.

Polishchuk also stressed that Moscow considers the detention of Russian peacekeepers heading to Transnistria via the Moldovan capital as an unfriendly act. "At Chisinau Airport, Russian officers who were on their way to Transnistria to staff the Russian contingent on a rotational basis have been detained many times without any explanation. We consider such actions as unfriendly and we always react to them appropriately," he said.

"The task of all participants of the operation, until a political compromise is found, is to help guarantee peacekeeping activities, to avoid provocations with regard to peacekeepers, and to solve issues arising within the joint control commission. Russian peacekeepers have stood and continue to stand for peace in the Moldovan-Transnistrian region and bring peace to the people of Transnistria," the diplomat summarized.