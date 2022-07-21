Biden seeks to prolong hostilities in Ukraine to stay in power, says lower house speaker

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden needs the hostilities in Ukraine to drag on in order to cling to power, while the Eastern European country itself is teetering on the brink of self-destruction, Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the politician, Ukraine is going to be in the spotlight at the upcoming midterm Congressional elections since Biden became "an ideologist of waging war until the last Ukrainian and has done everything to prevent a peace settlement" in Donbass. The top legislator also pointed out that it is crucial for Biden to retain the majority of his supporters in Congress because "otherwise he might face impeachment" or won’t be able to run in the next presidential election.

"Biden needs further military action in Ukraine in order to stay in power. He has no other way out," he wrote, stating that "meanwhile Ukraine has lost its sovereignty and is on the verge of self-destruction." The Duma speaker recounted that previously Biden "supported the coup in Kiev and the Nazi regime." "And now, clinging to power, he is hurling the entire world into an armed conflict and an economic crisis. Inflation in the US is at a 40-year record high, price hikes in the EU are at their highest since records began," he pointed out. "Is Biden’s presidential office really worth these sacrifices?" the politician concluded.