Since February 17, 74 civilians killed in Ukrainian bombardments in LPR

LUGANSK, July 21. /TASS/. Seventy-four civilians were killed in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the bombardments by Ukraine’s armed forces since February 17, the beginning of escalation in Donbass, the LPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire (JCCC) reported on Thursday.

"Due to aggression by the Ukrainian army, over the period since February 17, 74 people were killed and 221 were wounded. There are three children among those killed, 19 children sustained wounds," the statement said.

The Ukrainian army has shelled the republic 1,034 times using 10,400 munitions of various caliber, "including rockets of the Tochka-U tactical rocket complex (33 rockets) and the US-made M142 HIMARS MLRS (32 rockets), Grad, Uragan, Smerch MLRS (2,164 missiles)," the mission specified. According to it, 1,904 houses in 31 populated localities were destroyed or damaged in the bombardments and 173 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.