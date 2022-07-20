Russia still waiting for OPCW head’s report to UNSC to answer host of questions — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 20. /TASS/. Russia expects Fernando Arias, Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), to address the UN Security Council, since the questions to him and the OPCW persist, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"We expected to see OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias among the speakers at today's meeting, we still have an impressive list of questions to him. We are grateful to the Brazilian presidency for inviting him," Polansky said.

"We understand that Europe is at the height of the holiday season now, but we expect that the director-general of the OPCW will still find an opportunity to address the Security Council at its next meeting," the diplomat said.

"Meanwhile, the list of the questions to him and the organization he heads is not getting shorter. Most of the questions are still related to the blatant falsifications in the report of the Fact-Finding Mission in Syria on the incident in Douma and persecution of those who are not afraid of telling the truth about this," Polyansky stressed.

The Russian side has repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that Arias has not found time to visit Syria in person during the years of his OPCW work. "He goes to other countries quite willingly - he recently traveled to the US, for example," Polyansky said. "The attitude to Syria is quite different, although one cannot say that the country is out of the OPCW's focus. Almost a quarter of Arias' extensive speech at the 100th session of the OPCW Executive Council on 5 July was devoted exactly to the Syrian issue," Polyansky stressed.

A number of NGOs, including the White Helmets, alleged that chemical weapons were used in the Syrian city of Douma on April 7, 2018. The OPCW’s final report on the incident was circulated to the organization’s member states and submitted to the UN Security Council on March 1, 2019. The report says that a toxic substance containing chlorine was used in Douma as a weapon. According to the document, the cylinders containing the chemicals that were found at the site had been airdropped, which confirms the White Helmets’ claim that the Syrian air forces bombed Douma with chemical weapons. However, a new report signed by OPCW expert Ian Henderson emerged on the Internet in May 2020, stating that the cylinders allegedly containing chemical substances most likely had been manually installed on the ground, that is, the incident had been staged by the White Helmets.