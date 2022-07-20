LPR orders establishment of 18-person embassy in Russia

LUGANSK, July 20. /TASS/. The government of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on Wednesday ordered the establishment of an 18-person embassy in Russia, the cabinet said in a statement.

"Following the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation, an embassy of the Lugansk People’s Republic should be set up in Russia (Moscow)," the statement reads. "The embassy staff will amount to 18 people, including the employees of the LPR Foreign Ministry's overseas facilities," the cabinet added.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.