Format of Direct Line with Putin depends on sanitary watchdog’s recommendations — Kremlin

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. The format of the Direct Line with Russian President Vladimir Putin this year will depend on the situation with COVID-19 and the recommendations of the sanitary watchdog, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"We don’t know yet. In terms of guests and so on we are still obligated to listen to the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing," the Kremlin official said replying to a question as to whether the format had already been defined and whether there would be guests and live video links from other cities.

He noted that the coronavirus situation was changing. "You see how it is changing worldwide, you see the growth rates in various countries. Probably, nobody can exactly predict what will happen here. So every time we should listen to our specialists and we will continue doing so in the future," he stressed.

Earlier, Putin’s press secretary said that the direct line would definitely happen this year and that preparations for it were already underway. He later noted that the time frame for the event had not yet been set and did not rule out that it may be held in autumn.

The very first ‘Direct Line with Vladimir Putin’, a Q&A session, was held in late 2001. Since then, this event has been held annually, except for 2004 and 2012. In 2020, the event was not held in its traditional format, but Putin answered several questions from citizens during his annual news conference in December of that year. In 2021, the event was held on June 30.