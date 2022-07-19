Russia and Iran have same views on many issues — Putin

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran have the same views on very many issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters after the Astana trio meeting in Tehran on Tuesday.

"I said at a press conference in my press release that we talked with Iran's spiritual leader [Ali Khamenei] mainly about issues of a strategic nature, including developments in the region. This, of course, is his domain, and it was very important for me to hear his opinion, his assessments. I must say that on very many points we have the same views with Iran. That is why it was very important and very useful," the Russian leader said.