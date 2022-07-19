Expert consultations on Syria under Astana Trio auspices will be continued — Putin

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. The Astana Trio (Russia, Iran, Turkey) has agreed to continue expert consultations on Syrian settlement under its auspices, the next such meeting will be organized before the yearend, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after the summit in the Astana format.

"Today, we agreed with the Iranian and Turkish colleagues to continue the practice of regular international expert consultations on Syria under the Astana format auspices," he said.

According to Putin, it was agreed that the next, 19th consultations will be organized by the yearend. He recalled that along with the delegations from the Astana Trio nations, such meetings are attended by the Syrian parties - the government and the opposition, observer nations - Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and representatives of the United Nations.

It is also planned to hold consultations between the foreign ministers of the Astana format countries.