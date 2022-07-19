Astana trio speaks in favor of fight to liquidate terrorism in Syria — Putin

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. The leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey spoke in favor of continuing the fight against any manifestations of terrorism in Syria until this threat is fully eliminated, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following a summit in the Astana format in Tehran on Tuesday.

"It is important that the participants of the meeting spoke in favor of continuing cooperation in the fight against any manifestations of terrorism and extremism until this threat is fully eliminated in the territory of Syria and neighboring countries," he stressed.