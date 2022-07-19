Syria’s future is to be decided by Syrians — Putin

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. Syria’s future is to be decided by that country’s residents, without any solutions and models imposed from outside, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in the Astana format.

"Syria’s future is to be decided by the Syrians. Without any ready-made solutions or models imposed from outside," he stressed.

According to the Russian leader, the Astana Troika nations "share the opinion that the Syrian crisis can be finally settled only by political and diplomatic means, on the basis of intra-Syrian dialogue, as is envisaged by United Nations Security Council resolution 2254, and, naturally, with strict compliance with the fundamental principles of respect to sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.".