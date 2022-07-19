Putin describes Astana Trio summit in Tehran as useful and substantive

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described Tuesday’s summit of the Astana Trio (Russian, Iran, Turkey) on Syrian settlement as useful and substantive.

"Indeed, the meeting of the leaders of the Astana process guarantor nations on Syrian settlement was useful and quite substantive. We discussed key aspects of our cooperation on Syria with Mr. [Iranian President Ebrahim] Raisi and Mr. [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan in a business-line and constructive atmosphere," Putin said.

"The joint statement reiterated our commitment to the trilateral cooperation between Russia, Iran and Turkey in the interests of reaching lasting and viable normalization of the situation in Syria," he noted.