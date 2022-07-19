Putin praises Astana trio work towards Syrian settlement as generally efficient

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. The teamwork of Russia, Iran and Turkey to resolve the crisis in Syria is effective on the whole, President Vladimir Putin said at the start of a trilateral summit of the Astana format, hosted by Tehran on Tuesday.

"It is better to negotiate in this format in person, and now we have got such an opportunity," Putin stressed.

"We expect to discuss today substantively and in a businesslike manner the key issues of stabilization in Syria, a lot of them have amassed, indeed," Putin said. "On the whole, the teamwork of Russia, Iran and Turkey to facilitate a comprehensive resolution of the crisis in Syria is quite effective. Thanks to the assistance and support of our countries, Syria has seen a visible decline in violence, peaceful life is returning, and the economy and social sector are gradually recovering," the Russian leader stressed.