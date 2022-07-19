Putin calls on int’l organizations to help Syria more actively, refrain from politicizing

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on international organizations to take more active steps to help the Syrian people and to refrain from politicizing the situation.

"I think it is important that Russia, Iran and Turkey are taking consolidated efforts to support the Syrian people in post-conflict settlement," he said at a meeting with his counterparts from Iran and Turkey, the Astana process guarantor nations, in Tehran.

"We believe that everything must be done to revive the economy and the social sphere, to ensure the return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their home, to create conditions for safe and unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance for those who need it," Putin stressed.

Apart from that, "it is necessary to press other members of the world community, the United Nations sectoral agencies and international development institutions to play a more serious role in providing assistance to the Syrians, without politicization and preliminary conditions," he added.