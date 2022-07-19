Putin, Erdogan discuss Syrian settlement, Karabakh problem in Tehran

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are discussing Syrian settlement, the Karabakh problem and the bilateral agenda on the sidelines of the Astana-format summit in Tehran.

"Many questions on Syrian settlement. Promising large-scale bilateral projects are developing. Another major issue - the resolution of the Karabakh problem - is also in focus," Putin said, adding that he had met with the Azerbaijani president during the recent Caspian summit. "He conveys his greetings to you," he noted.

"We have a vast agenda," Putin stressed.

Putin said he is glad to see his Turkish counterpart. "We haven’t seen each other for nearly a year," he said.

"We have spoken a lot over the phone," Erdogan noted in response.

"That’s right. It is good. And our colleagues are in touch permanently," Putin noted.

According to the Russian leader, relations between Russia and Turkey are developing "despite anything, trade is growing rapidly." He also said he is glad to have an opportunity to have a bilateral meeting with Erdogan on the sidelines of the Astana-format summit.