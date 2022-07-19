Moscow unable to host Syrian Constitutional Committee meeting instead of Geneva — envoy

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia, being a guarantor of the Astana process, is unable to host the Syrian Constitutional Committee meeting instead of Geneva, but there is still an ample selection of venues to host this event, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told journalists on Tuesday.

"No. Certainly not Moscow," he said in response to whether the Russian capital may host the Syrian Constitutional Committee meeting. "We, as the country-guarantor of the Astana format, are unable to do it… But Geneva is, in principle, an unacceptable option as it has lost its status as a neutral venue."

Lavrentyev also said that "there are plenty of alternative" sites where this meeting can be arranged.

"It can be Minsk [the capital of Belarus] or an Arab state, which holds a neutral status, or perhaps an African country," the envoy said.

Lavrentyev explained that the issue of relocating the Syrian Constitutional Committee meeting should "first of all get the consent of the Syrian pro-government delegation and the Syrian opposition."

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was set up under a resolution of the January 2018 Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi. The committee is made up of 150 delegates representing Damascus (50 delegates), the opposition (50 delegates), and civil society (50 delegates) and is tasked with elaborating recommendations on constitutional amendments to be made before UN-brokered general elections.