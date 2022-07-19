Russia expects Syria to open representative offices in DPR and LPR in near future

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry expects Syria to open its representative offices in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in the near future, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS on Tuesday.

"This has to be clarified with the Syrian partners, maybe they have already held contacts with representatives of the LPR and DPR. I think this [will happen] in the near future," he said.

On June 29, a representative of the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that the Syrian Arab Republic has decided to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. According to the diplomatic office, contacts will be established with the LPR and DPR to agree on a framework for strengthening relations, including the establishment of diplomatic relations.