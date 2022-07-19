Kiev avoided DPR and LPR recognition topic during talks with Russia — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side evaded the issue of recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics during talks, Leonid Slutsky, leader of Russia's Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) and a member of the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine, said on Tuesday.

"At the time of the talks, the Ukrainian side kept evading this issue, offering various compromises, as they saw it," he said at a press conference, responding to a question about discussing the recognition of the Donbass republics by Ukraine during the negotiation process.

Slutsky noted that any compromises on the issue of recognition of the DPR and LPR would not guarantee their residents "a peaceful and secure future." "All attempts by our partners in the negotiation process to twist and offer us far-fetched constructs were, of course, rejected by us," he stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.