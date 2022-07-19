Putin doesn’t plan to call Assad after visit to Iran — Kremlin spokesman

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin so far doesn’t plan to call his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, after the visit to Iran, but such a call may be organized if need be, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.

"So far, there are no such plans. But if the president thinks it necessary, he will call him," he said when asked whether Putin plans to have a telephone conversation with Assad after this visit.

On Tuesday, the Russian president arrived in Tehran to take part in the summit of the Astana process guarantor nations (Russia, Iran, Turkey) on Syrian settlement.