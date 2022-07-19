Envoy to London blasts ploy to hold Russia responsible for UK mercenary's death in DPR

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Moscow has shot down London's attempts to hold Russia responsible for the death of British mercenary Paul Urey in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told the Rossiya-24 television on Tuesday.

Kelin said that on Friday he was summoned to the British Foreign Office, where in a "high-pitched, arrogant" tone they (the British diplomats - TASS) announced that they held Moscow responsible for Urey’s death. "Laying responsibility on us - on Russia as a state - well, it's ridiculous, of course. We refuse to accept this responsibility, they [the mercenaries] are under the jurisdiction of another country, namely the Donetsk People's Republic, and the trial held there has jurisdiction over them," he stressed.

The Russian diplomat said the British mercenary had died of diabetes, though the necessary medical assistance had been provided to him. British officials made no attempt to help Urey, even though they were aware of his condition. "They could have [provided the assistance] via the [International Committee of the] Red Cross or through their channels available in Donbass, or via the military. They had a set of tools at their disposal, yet nothing had been done, London had made no inquiries about his health," Kelin said.

Nor has London sought any information about other captured British mercenaries. "Those have already been tried, and had their appeals filed, and so forth. [No] action whatsoever has yet been taken [by London]," the diplomat stressed.

DPR Ombudswoman Darya Morozova said earlier that Urey had died of chronic diseases and depression in captivity in the DPR on July 10. Among the illnesses he suffered from were respiratory issues and kidney disorders, as well as cardiovascular diseases.