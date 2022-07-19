Geneva losing credibility as venue for Syrian peace talks, says senior Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 19. /TASS/. Geneva is becoming increasingly biased as a venue for Syrian Constitutional Committee consultations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

"Unfortunately, we can state today that the Geneva venue is largely becoming less apt to provide the most favorable and neutral conditions for the forum," Vershinin said. "Any host of major UN events, whether it is New York, Geneva, Vienna or Rome, naturally has its profile raised. But something else is as natural - under the rules, any host country must ensure its clear neutrality and a kind welcome for all those who feel like coming to discuss certain issues in order to promote a peaceful settlement."

"We need a truly neutral venue for all those who have been taking part or supporting the dialogue [as part of the Constitutional Committee], like Russia has been doing," he argued.

The diplomat recalled that for many years Russia had been consistently pushing for a political solution that he said "should be sought by the Syrian parties with assistance from the UN based on Resolution 2254."

"That process was not a simple one, but it was launched by us. I’d like to mention the role the Sochi congress played quite a long time ago," Vershinin said. He emphasized the importance of the dialogue being held between the parties in Syria with UN assistance and an active part being played by the Astana format countries (Russia, Iran and Turkey - TASS).