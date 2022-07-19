UK foreign secretary tends not to listen to her opponents — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss doesn’t listen to and doesn’t hear her opponents, so she can hardly ever be able to maintain a constructive dialogue at a high and top level, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said on Tuesday.

The Russian diplomat drew attention to Truss’ words that she is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin with the participation of such large countries as India and Indonesia. "We saw Liz Truss in action during her visit to Moscow. It was a sad sight. It was much talked about. She failed to ‘put in check’ [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavtov. And I don’t think she will be able to do anything at a higher level, especially in the company of Indonesia," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel. She has a specific feature: she never listens to any arguments or just turns a deaf ear on them. I have seen that for myself."

Truss paid a working visit to Moscow in February. During her talks with Lavrov she said she was refusing to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov regions. The British embassy explained later that she thought that these regions were part of Ukraine.