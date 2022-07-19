Ukrainian command prepares counteroffensive on Popasnaya direction — LPR People’s Militia

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Force command is preparing a counter-offensive on Popasnaya direction, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko said on Russian TV Tuesday, adding that all defense measures were taken.

Marochko cited intelligence data, which suggest that the foreign legion may attempt a counteroffensive.

"I would like to note it right here, that we are aware of the Ukrainian command’s plan, we have prepared some surprises for them specifically," he said.

"I believe that their intelligence is working as well, and they will abandon this provocation. However, we also cannot rule out that they may show footage of their offensive and capturing of People’s Militia forward positions as at least a five-minute victory. Our command has taken all measures for protection, and our servicemen on that direction have already received instructions on countermeasures," Marochko added.

LPR forces entered Popasnaya in early March and were clearing the city from disorganized groups of Ukrainian forces and nationalist battalions for almost two months. They gained total control of the city by May 9.

On July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported complete liberation of the LPR, after taking control over the city of Lisichansk.