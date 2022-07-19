Senior diplomat reiterates Russia's calls not to politicize grain exports

UN, July 19. /TASS/. Russia is urging Western countries not to engage in ideologizing and politicizing the export of Russian and Ukrainian foodstuffs, but to increase opportunities for such supplies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

"So far, not all issues have been finally agreed upon. There have been meetings at the UN with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths, and other officials. Of course, food security issues were a priority," Vershinin said in reply to a question from TASS, "I recall that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was in Moscow and spoke several times with the Russian leadership, primarily with Russian President Vladimir Putin and also with First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov."

"There needs to be a clear understanding of the aspects and tracks in question. The first track is the unimpeded export of Russian agricultural products, fertilizers and raw materials for their production. We hear here at various platforms that there are supposedly no obstacles to this," the the deputy foreign minister said, "But everyone understands perfectly well that there are sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia: the US and the EU. These are direct sanctions, as well as indirect ones. The fact is that you can say anything you want that these sanctions do not affect anything, but they actually interfere and prevent the supply of our agricultural products, and there are a lot of them (this year we are talking about 37 million tonnes of grain, and next year about 50 million tonnes). These are real figures."

"The West is trying to scaremonger using famine fears. But we should not engage in ideologizing and politicizing these issues, we should actually boost the capacity to supply such a large amount of agricultural products and fertilizers to the foreign market, without which agricultural production in many countries will collapse. This is what we do," he stressed.

Ukrainian grain

"The second track is Ukrainian grain. There is even more talk about Ukrainian grain. We have repeatedly noted, including on the level of the Russian President, that Ukrainian grain makes up a very small percentage of what can really get to the global market and what countries need," the diplomat continued, "We talked about last week's four-way meeting in Istanbul. It was an expert working meeting with three countries and the UN as a mediator. The meeting also resulted in the discussion of agreements that are still in the works. It is too early to talk about them. The main thing is the result. Unimpeded export of Russian agricultural products, fertilizers and raw materials must be opened. On the other hand, there may be agreements on the Ukrainian grain export from the country’s ports by sea."

According to him, the Russian side stressed from the very beginning that the export of Ukrainian products is possible. "But it depends not on Russia, but on the Ukrainians. Unfortunately, Western countries are trying to shamefully remain silent about the fact that the Ukrainian side mined Odessa, other ports and water zones," Vershinin noted. "It turns out that physically it is impossible to carry out these supplies. You have mined it, now it’s your turn to demine, and you take the ships out, which we were ready to let through and provide security for. All these issues are being discussed between the Russian party and the UN Secretariat, including Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan and Under Secretary-General Martin Griffiths".