UK unlikely to go into direct conflict with Russia — envoy to London

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The United Kingdom’s military does not intend to unleash a direct war with Russia, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said.

"As for the ability to unleash a war, I don't think so," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast on Tuesday, "The professional servicemen here are less susceptible to political slogans, they take war very seriously."

According to the envoy, statements by British Chief of the Air Staff Mike Wigston about readiness for war with Russia are a trend. "NATO in its new strategic concept has declared Russia the main threat, so it is not surprising that the second-in-command of the military repeats this according to the prescription," Kelin pointed out.

The diplomat stressed that there is unanimity in the UK that the army is not in the best shape because of troop reductions and obsolete equipment. "Everything here now is aimed at getting new allocations and getting the government to increase defense spending, preparing the army not for overseas action, as they used to think, but for defense on the European continent," he added.