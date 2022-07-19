UN chief Guterres should persuade US to issue visas to attend events — senior diplomat

UN, July 19. /TASS/. The UN must convince the United States to fulfill its obligations to issue visas for participation in the organization’s events, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

"The US has very clear obligations under those agreements that have been made between the UN and the US as the host country of the United Nations," Vershinin said in reply a question from TASS, "According to our assessment, the American side is not fulfilling those obligations. There are a lot of examples, both fresh and quite old. Unfortunately, many Russian and not only Russian representatives are not granted visas arbitrarily. As a specific example, I had to travel to the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development with three of my colleagues, and two of them were never granted visas. But they were going to go to a United Nations event, which is not a US national event. In this sense, our assessment is strictly negative (of the fulfillment by the US of its obligations - TASS)."

"There are many other examples, as you know, both in the last session and now. The issue concerns not only Russia, it is a more complex one," the Deputy Foreign Minister stressed, "While I was here, it was an honor for me to take part in the meeting of the Group of Friends [in Defense] of the UN Charter. This group was initiated by Venezuela and it has been working for over two years. This is a group of countries for whom the principles of the UN Charter are not just an empty phrase. Many of these countries that are acting from a position of defending their sovereignty, defending the UN Charter, also find themselves in a discriminatory situation, including because of the wrong, misguided and condemnable position of the American authorities, as many delegations don't get visas."

"That means that if a UN event is held and this or that delegation or this or that country is not represented the way it would like to be, the UN event itself loses in quality and scope," he added.

"That's why, and based on the arrangements that I mentioned, between the US and the UN, and through the work of UN Committee on Relations with the Host Country, we've been putting the issue for not a month, not two, but years that the UN should be encouraging the Americans to go toward [meeting obligations], clearly conveying signals to the Americans. And this includes the responsibility of the UN Secretary General, Mr. Guterres, to say that such a situation is inadmissible," the deputy minister said.