Hit with severe losses, Kiev’s units in LPR call up Western Ukrainians as replacements

LUGANSK, July 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian units that suffered losses on the battlefield in the Lugansk People’s Republic and withdrew to the Donetsk People’s Republic are being manned by mobilized civilians from western Ukraine, LPR People's Militia officer Andrey Marochko said on his Telegram channel, citing intelligence data.

"According to intelligence data, in the area of the settlement of Artyomovsk, efforts continue on replenishing the units that suffered losses as a result of combat operations on the LPR’s territory. Most of the replenishment comes from western Ukraine, these are mobilized civilians," the message said.

On July 16, it was reported that 45 servicemen of the territorial defense unit left their positions near Artyomovsk and demanded that the command rotate them to western Ukraine.