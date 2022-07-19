Authorities say air defense systems reinforced in Kherson region, no new shelling

TASS, July 19. Air defense systems are being reinforced in the Kherson region due to Ukrainian shelling, no new serious strikes on populated areas have been recorded, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the region's military-civilian administration, told TASS on Tuesday.

"There is no new shelling <...>. The air defense systems are being reinforced. In fact, it is much calmer now," Stremousov said.

On Monday, the Ukrainian military launched a series of missile strikes on populated areas in the Kakhovka district. As Vladimir Leontyev, head of the district’s military-civilian administration, told TASS, in particular, the settlements of Satelit and Bereslav were struck. Another strike was carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces in the vicinity of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.