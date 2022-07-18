Russian senior diplomat, UN deputy chief discuss access on Russian food to global markets

UNITED NATIONS, July 18. /TASS/. Issues of unimpeded access of Russian food, fertilizers and raw materials for their production were the focus of talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, the press service of the Russian mission to the United Nations said on Monday.

"Special attention was paid to the topics of the global food crisis and ways out of it, with a special focus on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ so-called Black Sea initiative and ensuring unimpeded supplies of Russian food, fertilizers and raw materials for their production to the global market," it said.