EAEU, CSTO serve as stability guarantee for CIS countries — Russian intelligence chief

YEREVAN, July 18. /TASS/. Integration association, such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), are a guarantee of stability and security for the countries in the CIS space, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin said on Monday.

"Such protective integration instruments [as the EAEU and the CSTO] are a good guarantee for preserving stability and security. But, apart from that, Russia has enough forces and resources to protect any of its allies, friends and partners any minute," he said.

"Not only CIS countries but the entire humankind are facing difficulties because we are at a difficult stage of reshaping the world order into multipolarity," he noted.