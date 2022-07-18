Kremlin comments on whether Astana process can be used for Afghanistan, Yemen

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Astana peace process is unlikely to be used as a blueprint for pursuing settlements in Afghanistan and Yemen, but bearing in mind its experience, such a format can promote a settlement in these countries, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The situation in Afghanistan and the situation around Yemen have their own specific features. That is why the experience of the Astana format can hardly be used as a blueprint. The format of interested countries differs in each particular case, with different degrees of compatibility of these countries’ interests, and so on. So, it will be difficult to carry it out," he said in an interview with an Iranian broadcaster, which was aired on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Monday, when asked whether the Astana format could be used to settle other regional conflicts, in particular the ones in Afghanistan and Yemen.

However, according to the Kremlin spokesman, the Astana format member nations keep on declaring and reiterating "their commitment to the central role of the United Nations, its Security Council and international law." "So, I think that by sticking to such an approach and using certain elements of the experience we have accumulated within the Astana format, obviously, we can promote a settlement in the situation you have just mentioned," he stressed.

The Astana Syrian peace process was initiated by Russia, Turkey and Iran. The three countries are the guarantors of the peace settlement to the Syrian conflict between Damascus and the Syrian opposition. Talks in this format kicked off in January 2017 in Kazakhstan’s then capital city of Astana, its eponymous name. Although the city was renamed Nur-Sultan in 2019, the negotiating format retained the name.